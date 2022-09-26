Previous
007 JB by mastermek
Aston Martin DB5, the car Q gave to James Bond (Sean Connery) to carry out his mission in Goldfinger (1964). There were three of which 2 survived. The were all made in the Aston Matin factory.
@mastermek
