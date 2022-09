Démon Rouge

Fiat 8V Red Devil, 1953. The only 8-cylinder Fiat has ever produced. What a quirky design, with door handles in the rear roof pillars, a grille with integrated headlights, missing bumpers, a panoramic windscreen, a Plexiglas roof and beautifully designed decorative strips on the sides.



The car was presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1953 and won the prestigious Coppa Campione d'Italia in 1955.