DeSoto

A 1946 San Francisco yellow cab (custom series S-11C). The brand is named after Hernando de Soto, the Spanish discoverer of the Mississippi... As if he were the first to see the river. What nonsense! Stupid Europeans. DeSoto was launched by the Chrysler Corporation in 1929 was an instant succes.



In 1972 this taxi was featured in Coppola's The Godfather and five years later in the movie Thieves.