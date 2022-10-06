1950 Studbaker Bullet Nose

Champion Regal Deluxe Starlight Coupé. Design by Raymond Loewy, known from the cola bottle, Lucky Strike and the classic Frigidaire refrigerator.



From 1950 it went downhill with the automotive branch of Studbaker. Still, they would last another 15 or so. In 1966 the last blue and white Cruiser rolled off the production line.