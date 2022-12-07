Sign up
Photo 1151
How abstract can you go
This was a total failure but abstract it is.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5789
photos
70
followers
61
following
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1150
4213
421
1151
422
4214
423
4215
Views
1
Album
Work in progress
Camera
367
Taken
7th December 2022 8:18am
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
abstract-69
