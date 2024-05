Oldenzaal was once a 'fortress of size'. There isn't much left of it! You can still walk the route around the centre where the wall once was. Unfortunately, Oldenzaal is even less architecturally impressive. Fortunately the weather was fantastic. That made up for a lot. This fake wall, together with a cannon https://365project.org/mastermek/365/2024-05-02 , was just about everything that referred to a distant fortress past.