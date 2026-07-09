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GPIO by mastermek
Photo 1461

GPIO

9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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