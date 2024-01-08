Next
Derick by mataballenas65
1 / 365

Derick

Derick, es mi amigo y es muy divertido tomarle fotos con diferentes ángulos. Ese día usé la opción 0.5 de la cámara del iPhone desde un ángulo desde arriba y salió muy chistoso.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Emily Cárd...

@mataballenas65
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact