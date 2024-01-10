Previous
Next
Girl day by mataballenas65
2 / 365

Girl day

Este día quería hacerme un cambio de look, así que fui a la peluquería y me hice un alisado permanente. Además me puse uñas acrílicas, fui a que me hagan una limpieza facial y compré mucha ropa
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Emily Cárd...

@mataballenas65
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact