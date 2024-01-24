Previous
Mapaches en Cartagena, Colombia by mataballenas65
Mapaches en Cartagena, Colombia

En el hotel en el que estábamos en un mini bar en frente de la playa del hotel habían mapaches que eran muy divertidos y lindos ya que, se comían la comida que les dabas y agarraban los alimentos con sus pequeñas patitas 🥺
