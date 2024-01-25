Previous
Atardecer en la playa by mataballenas65
7 / 365

Atardecer en la playa

Fue el segundo día en el hotel. La pasamos muy bien mi familia y yo. Fuimos por las diferentes piscinas y nadamos en la playa del hotel. Comimos un montón y fui a la playa al atardecer, había un paisaje hermoso, no pude evitar tomar una foto.
