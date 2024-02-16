Previous
Netflix day by mataballenas65
15 / 365

Netflix day

Ese día la pasé todo el día viendo una serie que me gustaba mucho llamada “Gossip Girl” esa escena fue especial para mí.
16th February 2024

@mataballenas65
