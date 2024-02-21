Previous
Friends by mataballenas65
Friends

Estábamos en el colegio, en recreo, salí con mi mejor amigo Xavier y mi mejor amiga Micaela. Es muy divertido salir con ellos dos.
21st February 2024

@mataballenas65
