25 / 365
Xv Sofi
Ese día me habían invitado a una fiesta de cumpleaños de xv de una amiga llamada Sofi, mi mejor amigo había ido y nos tomamos esa foto.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Emily Cárd...
@mataballenas65
35
photos
0
followers
0
following
9% complete
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th March 2024 9:58pm
