Kfc com mi familia by mataballenas65
26 / 365

Kfc com mi familia

Ese día salimos a almorzar, pero mis papás tenían que hacer algo entonces, fuimos a un kfc y comimos algo. La pasamos muy bien, me reí mucho.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

@mataballenas65
