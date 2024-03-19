Previous
Mangoosss by mataballenas65
28 / 365

Mangoosss

Ese día ya me estaba yendo a mi casa en el recorrido que proporciona el colegio. Afuera de la institución había una señora que vendía mangos con sal y yo amo los mangos con sal así que, sin pensarlo dos veces me compré unos.
@mataballenas65
