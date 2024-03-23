Previous
Cinemaaa day by mataballenas65
32 / 365

Cinemaaa day

Ese día salí a ver Kong fu panda en la tarde, estuvo un poco aburrida la película, no soy muy fan de esa secuela pero, me gusta salir y ver cosas nuevas.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

@mataballenas65
