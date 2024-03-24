Sign up
33 / 365
Dad
Salí con mi familia al San Luis Shopping, que es un centro comercial que está cerca de donde vivo. Mi mamá y mi hermana estaban comprando y decidí tomarme fotos con mi papá en el espejo de la tienda.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th March 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
