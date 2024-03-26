Previous
Next
Mis abuelitos 💖 by mataballenas65
35 / 365

Mis abuelitos 💖

Ese día salimos a comer toda la familia al hotel Colón. Me cautivó de ternura ver esta escena, eran mis abuelitos, después de más de 30 años de casados todavía agarrados de la mano mientras caminaban. Eso si es amor de verdad.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Emily Cárd...

@mataballenas65
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact