35 / 365
Mis abuelitos 💖
Ese día salimos a comer toda la familia al hotel Colón. Me cautivó de ternura ver esta escena, eran mis abuelitos, después de más de 30 años de casados todavía agarrados de la mano mientras caminaban. Eso si es amor de verdad.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
26th March 2024
