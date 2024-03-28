Previous
Supuesta salida by mataballenas65
Supuesta salida

Según ese día íbamos a salir a comer con mi familia, así que me arreglé y me vestí para salir pero, al final, cancelaron todo porque ellos estaban muy ocupados y nos llevaron comida a la casa. Me tuve que poner la pijama otra vez y acostarme.
28th March 2024

Emily Cárd...

@mataballenas65
