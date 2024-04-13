Previous
El cachudo by mataballenas65
45 / 365

El cachudo

Ese día había una presentación de baile en mi colegio. Estaba alado de mi amigo Sebastián y nos tomamos una foto. Ese día fue muy divertido.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Emily Cárd...

@mataballenas65
