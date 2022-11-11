Previous
Bee sticking it out until the last minute by matsaleh
Bee sticking it out until the last minute

Out walking in our neighborhood park this morning, mere hours before the first freeze of the season was expected, this little guy was busy bee-ing. When I came back by a couple hours later the temp had dropped 10 degrees and it was gone.
