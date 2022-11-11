Sign up
41 / 365
Bee sticking it out until the last minute
Out walking in our neighborhood park this morning, mere hours before the first freeze of the season was expected, this little guy was busy bee-ing. When I came back by a couple hours later the temp had dropped 10 degrees and it was gone.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
