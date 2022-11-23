Previous
Next
Rotten Fence Redux by matsaleh
43 / 365

Rotten Fence Redux

23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Matthew Walker ace
I really, really do need to replace that rotten fence in my backyard. But, it will cost $10K to do it, and I'm just not ready to dig that deep for it.

Meanwhile, I keep finding interesting things to photograph...
November 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It looks so pretty with this perspective
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise