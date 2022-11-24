Previous
Sapling in Limestone by matsaleh
Sapling in Limestone

This little tree made it through the year growing up through a solid limestone surface next to a stream. If it survives the winter, it might grow large enough to split the rock eventually.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love how life always finds a way
November 25th, 2022  
