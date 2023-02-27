Previous
Moon test shot #??? by matsaleh
Moon test shot #???

I've been trying to learn how to photograph the moon lately, and it's a hell of a lot harder than I expected. I've read several articles that have been helpful... when I remember what they said.

It's not so intuitive for me, but it seems to boil down to this: The moon that we see is in daylight, so expose for daylight, even when it's only a small part of the frame.

Following that advice, I got this, my first moon shot that was not totally blown out, pure white, and featureless.

I was even able to take it handheld because the SS was high with the daylight exposure!
Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
