59 / 365
Moon test shot #???
I've been trying to learn how to photograph the moon lately, and it's a hell of a lot harder than I expected. I've read several articles that have been helpful... when I remember what they said.
It's not so intuitive for me, but it seems to boil down to this: The moon that we see is in daylight, so expose for daylight, even when it's only a small part of the frame.
Following that advice, I got this, my first moon shot that was not totally blown out, pure white, and featureless.
I was even able to take it handheld because the SS was high with the daylight exposure!
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
27th February 2023 11:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
