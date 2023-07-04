Previous
First sunflower bloom of the summer by matsaleh
90 / 365

First sunflower bloom of the summer

My wife and I planted some sunflowers in a pot. This is the first bloom. It's only a little one, about 4 inches across. The seed packet said they get to be up to 8 inches....
4th July 2023

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details

