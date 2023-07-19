Previous
Next
Crossing over to the hospital by matsaleh
96 / 365

Crossing over to the hospital

Taking a break from keeping my Mom company after her surgery. Tried my hand at a wee bit of street photography.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise