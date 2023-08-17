Previous
Thirsty Yellowjacket by matsaleh
Thirsty Yellowjacket

It's been so hot and dry here in TX since July that we're filling the birdbaths daily to make sure our backyard wildlife has water. Wasn't expecting this, but even yellowjackets need water.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
Beautiful closeup shot and so nice to keep the wildlife hydrated. Today will be San Antonio’s 60th day of temperatures over 100° this summer.
August 27th, 2023  
