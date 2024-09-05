Sign up
130 / 365
Each droplet has its own copy of the world
Rare thunderstorm caught me in the parking lot of my local grocery store. I took out my camera and dallied.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
218
photos
20
followers
67
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
64
126
127
128
129
65
130
131
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th September 2024 6:37pm
