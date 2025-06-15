Just another bunga raya

I was experimenting with mounting my Tamron 90mm f2.8 macro lens on my OM-5 using an adapter. Makes it manual focus and only aperture priority auto exposure, but I think I'm getting the hang of it. Focus is the hardest thing, but the OM-5 has some decent focus peaking, so I use that.



As I keep saying, flower pics feel like cheating, but at least in this case I had to work for it just a little.



I would have preferred a darker background I think, and a wee bit of fill lighting, but it is what it is.