Just another bunga raya by matsaleh
134 / 365

Just another bunga raya

I was experimenting with mounting my Tamron 90mm f2.8 macro lens on my OM-5 using an adapter. Makes it manual focus and only aperture priority auto exposure, but I think I'm getting the hang of it. Focus is the hardest thing, but the OM-5 has some decent focus peaking, so I use that.

As I keep saying, flower pics feel like cheating, but at least in this case I had to work for it just a little.

I would have preferred a darker background I think, and a wee bit of fill lighting, but it is what it is.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
haskar ace
Lovely close up.
October 13th, 2025  
