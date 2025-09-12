Previous
Big box construction in my neighborhood
Big box construction in my neighborhood

I hate that this is being built right behind my neighborhood, where my wife and I have lived for 24 years. This used to be ranch land, but "progress" happened. No more coyotes or roadrunners (yes, the real thing) for over a year now. I know this will be great for our local economy, growth, blah blah but TBH I don't give a f*ck. The economy here has been great most of the time we've been here.

At any rate, despite my feelings on the subject, I thought this image was kinda cool, so I did what we do.
Matthew Walker

Photo Details

