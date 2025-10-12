Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Up before dawn in Corpus Christi, TX 1/3
Took my dog out first thing after waking up and saw this. Bleary eyed, but I had to get a pic, so grabbed my camera when I went in and snagged a couple of pics. On vacation. Wish I lived here.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
37% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th October 2025 5:52am
