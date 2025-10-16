Sign up
138 / 365
Standing stones at sunrise 1/4
Corpus Christi, TX. I found an empty lot where concrete remnants of a past demolition had been anonymously restructured into haphazard standing formations. I found them interesting, so here they are.
This one was SOOC.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
