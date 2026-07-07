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Rise and Shine, Eric
More from the animal sanctuary near Austin TX. I called it a "parrot sanctuary" in my last post. But, it's technically not a "parrot" sanctuary, as several species reside there too.
This is Eric. On the left.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Matthew Walker
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@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
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7th July 2026 6:05am
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