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Rise and Shine, Eric by matsaleh
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Rise and Shine, Eric

More from the animal sanctuary near Austin TX. I called it a "parrot sanctuary" in my last post. But, it's technically not a "parrot" sanctuary, as several species reside there too.

This is Eric. On the left.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
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