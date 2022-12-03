Previous
Fallen peach leaves in the grass by matsaleh
Fallen peach leaves in the grass

Makes me not want to cut the grass.

Who am I kidding? I never want to cut the grass.
3rd December 2022

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
Corinne C ace
A nice low POV
December 3rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like the light and your dof - at least you have green grass :)
December 4th, 2022  
