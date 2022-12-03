Sign up
7 / 365
Fallen peach leaves in the grass
Makes me not want to cut the grass.
Who am I kidding? I never want to cut the grass.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Matthew Walker
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Corinne C
A nice low POV
December 3rd, 2022
Milanie
Like the light and your dof - at least you have green grass :)
December 4th, 2022
