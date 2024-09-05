Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Windy day with high SS and shallow DoF
... created some cool bokeh and related effects I hadn't seen before. I know the sun was low-ish and the light through the trees was reflected off a light colored house, but I didn't expect the swirls from the leaves of the trees above.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
220
photos
20
followers
67
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
127
128
129
23
65
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow 2
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
5th September 2024 11:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close