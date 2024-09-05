Previous
Windy day with high SS and shallow DoF
23 / 365

Windy day with high SS and shallow DoF

... created some cool bokeh and related effects I hadn't seen before. I know the sun was low-ish and the light through the trees was reflected off a light colored house, but I didn't expect the swirls from the leaves of the trees above.
5th September 2024

Matthew Walker

Photo Details

