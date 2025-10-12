Previous
Up before dawn in Corpus Christi, TX 3/3 by matsaleh
Up before dawn in Corpus Christi, TX 3/3

All 3 taken SOOC, one-handed while walking the other dog. I like them a lot, but I think I got very lucky.
12th October 2025

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
