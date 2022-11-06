Sign up
12 / 365
Secret fishing hole
Found some neighbor kids fishing in this stream, but I didn't want to disturb them at the time. Came back after they left to capture it.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Album
random
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th November 2022 11:46am
