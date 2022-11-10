Sign up
17 / 365
Lone mushroom in the rock
This mushroom sprouted in a crack in the side of a small limestone cliff face. Not much organic matter to be had there, but it found just enough.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
random
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th November 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
