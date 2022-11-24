Previous
Next
Wildlife at the Stream by matsaleh
20 / 365

Wildlife at the Stream

I was poking around in my neighborhood greenbelt area again and caught a rare shot of the local wildlife taking a drink. First time I'd seen such a specimen, and I've been to this very spot several times now.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise