21 / 365
Random underbrush plant in autumn color
We have a small natural area in our back yard that I call "the woods". It's only about 600 square feet or so, but thick with trees and underbrush.
Now that I'm taking pictures, I'm noticing things, such as the color of the underbrush and how it's different than the trees and other growth.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Milanie
ace
Looking through a camera sure enhances our view of nature - see so much more now. Like these yellows
December 4th, 2022
