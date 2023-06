Construction Elevators in London 1/2 (before crop)

Revisited some pics from last October's trip to the UK. A *very* tight crop turned a really busy construction shot into something I like a bit better. One downside is that this was only a 12MP photo at the start, and I reduced the resolution by about 75% with the crop.



This is the shot before the very tight crop and edit. I think the result was worth the loss of resolution.