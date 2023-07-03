Sign up
Three insects, same plant 3/3
My Texas lilac plant is finally blooming and has attracted a number of insects. I always keep my little TG-6 point-and-shoot in my pocket, so I captured a few.
As usual, I have no idea what they are. To me, they're just insects, and they're interesting up close.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
