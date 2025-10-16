Previous
Standing stones at sunrise 3/4 by matsaleh
Standing stones at sunrise 3/4

Corpus Christi, TX. I found an empty lot where concrete remnants of a past demolition had been anonymously restructured into haphazard standing formations. I found them interesting, so here they are.

This one was SOOC.
16th October 2025

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
