Clouds by matsonnestam
1 / 365

Clouds

My last, for now, attempt on my get pushed challenge: Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light

Dramatic clouds over the house where I live
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@farmreporter my fourth and last attempt
February 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
quite a dramatic result well done
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous capture
February 28th, 2026  
