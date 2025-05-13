Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
The abandoned pump house in my garden
I was challenged by Laura to do the half and half challenge, here is a first attempt.
This is my first ever try on such a challenge and just to find a suitable subject for my picture was hard. Anyway, I am not sure that I fully have followed the rules but I hope you like it anyway.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
1
0
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
13
photos
1
followers
1
following
3% complete
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
13th May 2025 12:21pm
Tags
garden
,
weed
,
mayhalf-2025
,
get-pushed-666
,
get-pushed-667
Mats
Hi
@la_photographic
, here is my first attempt on your challenge.
May 13th, 2025
