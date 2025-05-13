Previous
The abandoned pump house in my garden by matsonnestam
13 / 365

The abandoned pump house in my garden

I was challenged by Laura to do the half and half challenge, here is a first attempt.

This is my first ever try on such a challenge and just to find a suitable subject for my picture was hard. Anyway, I am not sure that I fully have followed the rules but I hope you like it anyway.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats
Hi @la_photographic, here is my first attempt on your challenge.
May 13th, 2025  
