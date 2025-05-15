Previous
A view from my room in Martina Franca by matsonnestam
15 / 365

A view from my room in Martina Franca

Staying for two days
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
