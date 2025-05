I got pushed by April (@aecasey) to use the rule of odds ( https://digital-photography-school.com/the-rule-of-odds-in-photography-an-easy-trick-for-better-compositions/). Here is a first try picturing Lara, a cat, and an odd number of cat shelters.The real problem here is timing. Lara needs to be inside her house, but she is a cat and it is difficult to tell her to stay where she is. The shot had to be fast and a bit improvised and I have applied a bit too much post processing in my own taste to clean up.