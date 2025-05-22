Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Potato blooms
A second try at my challenge of using the rule of odds. Here are three potato blooms and, if you have a sharp eye, three insects crawling around among them.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
0
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
22
photos
2
followers
3
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
22nd May 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blooms
,
macro
,
garden
,
ruleofodds
,
nomowmay-25
,
get-pushed-668
Mats
@aecasey
A second try on the challenge
May 22nd, 2025
