Potato blooms by matsonnestam
22 / 365

Potato blooms

A second try at my challenge of using the rule of odds. Here are three potato blooms and, if you have a sharp eye, three insects crawling around among them.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
6% complete

Mats
@aecasey A second try on the challenge
May 22nd, 2025  
