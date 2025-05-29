Previous
Cucciolo by matsonnestam
29 / 365

Cucciolo

I am asked to do an abstract of a cat or two, and in some way it is. Simplified and reduced, but I guess it would not fully qualify in the usual sense of the word.

Working on it, I realise I am much of a realist than an abstract type of photographer and creator. Maybe another day, but for the moment I will remain in my style, sorry...
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
