Cucciolo
I am asked to do an abstract of a cat or two, and in some way it is. Simplified and reduced, but I guess it would not fully qualify in the usual sense of the word.
Working on it, I realise I am much of a realist than an abstract type of photographer and creator. Maybe another day, but for the moment I will remain in my style, sorry...
29th May 2025
29th May 25
365
E-M5
29th May 2025 4:08pm
cat
abstract
get-pushed-669
